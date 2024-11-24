Netanyahu's Legal Battles: A New Chapter of Political Turbulence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political future is increasingly uncertain as he faces significant legal challenges both domestically and internationally. Analysts suggest this turbulent phase could have broader implications, particularly for ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense chief Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes, a move that has sparked widespread support for Netanyahu within Israel. However, it complicates ceasefire prospects with Hezbollah and hostage negotiations with Hamas.

The domestic scene remains tense as Netanyahu prepares to testify in a corruption trial. Accused of bribery, breach of trust, and fraud, he denies any wrongdoing. Critics accuse him of prolonging conflict to delay trials, adding to the tensions and potential international isolation Israel faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)