Jharkhand Congress Empowers Central Leadership with Key Legislative Decision

The Jharkhand Congress announced on Sunday that it would entrust its central leadership in New Delhi with the responsibility of choosing the leader of the legislature party in the state's assembly.

This decision followed the Congress Legislature Party's (CLP) meeting, after the Hemant Soren-led alliance clinched a second consecutive term in Jharkhand. The coalition achieved 56 out of 81 assembly seats, with the Congress contributing 16 seats, while the BJP-led NDA secured 24.

Congress general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, reported that a unanimous resolution was passed to authorize the high command to select the legislative leader. Mir emphasized that the decision would follow standard practice, considering factors like seniority and legislative experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)