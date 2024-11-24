Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Triumphs in Jharkhand Elections: Hemant Soren Poised to Lead

The INDIA bloc in Jharkhand, led by Hemant Soren, won a significant victory in the state assembly elections. With 56 out of 81 seats secured, Soren is set to be elected as the leader of the coalition. The Congress may vie for the deputy chief minister position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:36 IST
In a decisive victory, the INDIA bloc, led by Hemant Soren, emerged triumphant in the Jharkhand state assembly elections, securing 56 out of 81 seats, signifying a strong mandate from the people.

Sunday's meeting, chaired by JMM executive president Hemant Soren, was focused on selecting the leader of the coalition, with Soren slated to take on this pivotal role. Soren successfully retained his seat in Barhait, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom with a convincing margin of 39,791 votes.

While speculation abounds regarding the Congress's potential demand for the deputy chief minister post, Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir emphasized that the immediate focus remains on electing the coalition leader, with further discussions on government roles to follow.

