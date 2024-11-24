Left Menu

Karnataka Bypoll Drama: BJP, JD(S) Rift Boosts Congress Victory

In the Channapatna assembly bypoll, Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara claimed victory over NDA's Nikhil Kumaraswamy, drawing attention to internal tensions within the BJP and JD(S) as a factor. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar credited support from various party members for the Congress's sweeping success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramanagara(Ktk) | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:20 IST
In a significant turn of events, the Congress party emerged victorious in the Channapatna assembly bypoll, credited largely to the internal discord within the BJP and JD(S). The Congress candidate, C P Yogeeshwara, defeated his closest competitor, NDA's Nikhil Kumaraswamy, with a commanding margin of 25,413 votes.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, highlighted the role that leaders from opposing parties may have played in this victory. Shivakumar expressed gratitude toward members of both JD(S) and BJP, suggesting their indirect support was pivotal in achieving such a substantial number of votes for Congress.

This success adds to the Congress's sweep across three key assembly constituencies in Karnataka, namely Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon. Despite the congratulatory mood, there has been no immediate response from BJP or JD(S) leaders regarding these developments.

