Mayawati Calls for Election Reforms Amid Allegations of Fraud

BSP chief Mayawati criticized voting irregularities in recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls, announcing her party's withdrawal from future by-elections until reforms are enacted. She also held the Yogi Adityanath government accountable for violence in Sambhal, advocating peace in the district while emphasizing the potential threat to democracy posed by apparent electoral fraud.

Updated: 24-11-2024 16:30 IST
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati has expressed strong concerns over alleged voting irregularities in the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls, declaring that her party will abstain from future by-elections unless the Election Commission implements reforms to curb fraudulent practices.

Mayawati squarely blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for the violence in Sambhal district, linked to a controversial survey of mosque properties. She emphasized that the state administration should have delayed the survey to prevent unrest, accusing them of neglecting peace efforts.

The former chief minister's remarks about electoral fraud have sparked significant discussion, particularly her claim that electronic voting machines are subject to manipulation, reminiscent of ballot paper malpractice. Her comments underscore a growing anxiety over democratic processes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

