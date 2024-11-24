Mayawati Calls for Election Reforms Amid Allegations of Fraud

BSP chief Mayawati has expressed strong concerns over alleged voting irregularities in the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls, declaring that her party will abstain from future by-elections unless the Election Commission implements reforms to curb fraudulent practices.

Mayawati squarely blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for the violence in Sambhal district, linked to a controversial survey of mosque properties. She emphasized that the state administration should have delayed the survey to prevent unrest, accusing them of neglecting peace efforts.

The former chief minister's remarks about electoral fraud have sparked significant discussion, particularly her claim that electronic voting machines are subject to manipulation, reminiscent of ballot paper malpractice. Her comments underscore a growing anxiety over democratic processes in India.

