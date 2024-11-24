BJP Reclaims Momentum in Uttar Pradesh By-elections

In a crucial political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reasserted its dominance in Uttar Pradesh, winning six out of nine seats in the recent by-elections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's strategic campaigning played a significant role in the party's success, particularly in districts historically challenging for the BJP.

Adityanath's narrative, bolstered by slogans like 'batenge toh katenge,' was pivotal in resonating with voters, reinforcing Hindu unity, and enhancing the party's appeal across different demographics. This was evident in their victory in Muslim-majority constituencies such as Kundarki, which hadn't seen a BJP win in decades.

Meanwhile, opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress struggled to counter BJP's momentum, despite forming alliances. The BSP, led by Mayawati, experienced a significant setback, raising questions about its electoral strategies. The recent results reflect BJP's consolidated vote bank contrasted with internal conflicts within adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)