Karnataka Political Showdown: Ashoka Challenges Siddaramaiah's Clean Chit Claim
R Ashoka, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, criticized the ruling Congress party's perceived victory claim in recent bypolls as a clean chit for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, amid ongoing legal proceedings. Ashoka alleged corruption and accused Congress of using money power and appeasement politics to win the elections.
In a sharp political confrontation, R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, dismissed the Congress party's triumph in recent bypolls as a clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amidst ongoing legal cases. Ashoka emphasized that only courts, not election results, can clear Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam allegations.
During a public gathering in Taggalli, Ashoka alleged that the bypoll victories in Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur were fueled by financial influence rather than genuine support for Congress. He accused the ruling party of corruption and pledged that BJP's fight against such practices would persist.
Addressing reporters, Ashoka questioned Siddaramaiah's transparency, referencing alleged misappropriations in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation and the return of sites by the CM's wife in the MUDA scam, while also highlighting the necessity of court-led investigations into these matters.
