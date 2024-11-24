BJP Criticizes Opposition Amid Sambhal Unrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a strong critique against the opposition, particularly the so-called 'ghamandia alliance,' over the violent clashes that erupted in Sambhal. The BJP claims the alliance, noted for its arrogance, has been inciting unrest since the recent Lok Sabha elections results.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli emphasized that no group has the constitutional right to break the law, including throwing stones to obstruct a court order. He reiterated the necessity for those unhappy with judicial decisions to seek legal remedies instead.

The conflict, which led to three deaths and numerous injuries, including to 20 security personnel, arose from a protest against a court-mandated survey of a Mughal-era mosque. The situation has been tense since a previous survey attempt and underscores the BJP's allegations of deliberate instability efforts by the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)