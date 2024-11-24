AAP's Dominant By-Election Victory Reinforces Punjab's Trust

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) resounding success in the recent Punjab by-elections has reiterated the public's faith in their governance and vision for a corruption-free state. State unit president Aman Arora praised voters for supporting AAP candidates in three out of four seats.

Victorious in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal, the AAP credited its win to its commitments to revolutionizing healthcare, education, and employment. These include initiatives like free electricity, job opportunities on merit, and serious investments in crucial sectors.

Arora dismissed Congress as fragmented, claiming the party lacks unity under leaders like Partap Singh Bajwa and Raja Warring. With 46% of the vote share, the AAP asserted dominance over rivals Congress and BJP, demonstrating the populace's endorsement of its governance vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)