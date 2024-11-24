Left Menu

Anjali Damania Launches New Political Party to Transform Maharashtra

Former AAP leader Anjali Damania announced the creation of a new political party to revolutionize Maharashtra's politics with a focus on principles and ethics. Damania plans to declare the party's name and symbol upon registration and aims to leverage technology and social media for outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anjali Damania, an ex-leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and noted anti-corruption activist, has revealed plans to form a new political party.

At a press conference held in Mumbai, she stated that the party seeks to bring principled and ethical governance to Maharashtra's politics. The official name and symbol will be announced post-registration.

Damania called for public support to spark a 'revolution' and highlighted the role of technology and social media in engaging diverse communities across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

