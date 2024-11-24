Anjali Damania Launches New Political Party to Transform Maharashtra
Former AAP leader Anjali Damania announced the creation of a new political party to revolutionize Maharashtra's politics with a focus on principles and ethics. Damania plans to declare the party's name and symbol upon registration and aims to leverage technology and social media for outreach.
Anjali Damania, an ex-leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and noted anti-corruption activist, has revealed plans to form a new political party.
At a press conference held in Mumbai, she stated that the party seeks to bring principled and ethical governance to Maharashtra's politics. The official name and symbol will be announced post-registration.
Damania called for public support to spark a 'revolution' and highlighted the role of technology and social media in engaging diverse communities across the state.
