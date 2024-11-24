Left Menu

Political Titans Gather Post-Election Amidst MVA's Debacle

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar convened with Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and NCP leader Balasaheb Patil in Karad, Maharashtra, following the Maha Vikas Aghadi's defeat in the state assembly elections. The details of their discussions remain undisclosed amidst the sweeping victory of the Mahayuti alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:10 IST
Political Titans Gather Post-Election Amidst MVA's Debacle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political congregation following the Maharashtra assembly elections, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar held talks with senior Congress figure Prithviraj Chavan in Karad, Satara.

This meeting took place against the backdrop of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's severe defeat, garnering a mere 46 seats.

The victorious Mahayuti coalition overshadowed them with a commanding 230-seat win in the 288-member legislature. Specifics about the venue and the discourse of their meeting remain under wraps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024