Political Titans Gather Post-Election Amidst MVA's Debacle
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar convened with Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and NCP leader Balasaheb Patil in Karad, Maharashtra, following the Maha Vikas Aghadi's defeat in the state assembly elections. The details of their discussions remain undisclosed amidst the sweeping victory of the Mahayuti alliance.
In a significant political congregation following the Maharashtra assembly elections, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar held talks with senior Congress figure Prithviraj Chavan in Karad, Satara.
This meeting took place against the backdrop of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's severe defeat, garnering a mere 46 seats.
The victorious Mahayuti coalition overshadowed them with a commanding 230-seat win in the 288-member legislature. Specifics about the venue and the discourse of their meeting remain under wraps.
