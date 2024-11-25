Political Clash Intensifies: BJP vs. AAP in Delhi Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta, the opposition leader in the Delhi Assembly, launched a verbal assault on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over alleged failures in governance. Gupta accused the AAP of not delivering on its promises to the citizens of Delhi, emphasizing mismanagement and governance discrepancies.

Gupta contended that the inefficiencies witnessed in the capital city demonstrate why AAP legislators have faltered in their roles, prompting leadership changes by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. With elections slated for early next year, Gupta declared, "The time has come for this government to go."

In response, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lambasted opposition parties for adopting AAP's freebie schemes, which they once criticized. As AAP's governance approaches a decade, Kejriwal highlighted achievements like free utilities, improved infrastructure, and educational enhancements, underscoring a government dedicated to serving the underprivileged classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)