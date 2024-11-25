NDA's Strategy: A Mission for 2029 Lok Sabha Elections

In a noteworthy address at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight and leadership within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), noting significant preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Naidu described Modi's approach as strategic and mission-oriented.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's commitment, Naidu detailed a comprehensive meeting Modi conducted post-Haryana swearing-in, implying the PM's priority lies in future electoral success. The meeting exemplified Modi's dedication, as he gathered input from NDA leaders during a prolonged session, underscoring robust leadership.

On October 17, in Chandigarh, Modi chaired an assembly of NDA leaders after their electoral victory in Haryana, gathering 17 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers. The PM asserted NDA's governance model has built trust across various societal segments, dismissing opposition claims of being anti-farmer as baseless while emphasizing improved grievance redressal and increased public trust in NDA states.

