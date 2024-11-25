Left Menu

NDA's Strategy: A Mission for 2029 Lok Sabha Elections

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu praises PM Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting preemptive planning for the 2029 elections. During the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Naidu lauded Modi's commitment, citing his proactive meetings with NDA Chief Ministers for unified governance and successful electoral strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:25 IST
NDA's Strategy: A Mission for 2029 Lok Sabha Elections
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy address at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight and leadership within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), noting significant preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Naidu described Modi's approach as strategic and mission-oriented.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's commitment, Naidu detailed a comprehensive meeting Modi conducted post-Haryana swearing-in, implying the PM's priority lies in future electoral success. The meeting exemplified Modi's dedication, as he gathered input from NDA leaders during a prolonged session, underscoring robust leadership.

On October 17, in Chandigarh, Modi chaired an assembly of NDA leaders after their electoral victory in Haryana, gathering 17 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers. The PM asserted NDA's governance model has built trust across various societal segments, dismissing opposition claims of being anti-farmer as baseless while emphasizing improved grievance redressal and increased public trust in NDA states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024