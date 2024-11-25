Left Menu

Yamandu Orsi's Triumph in Uruguay: A New Era for the Broad Front

In Uruguay's recent presidential runoff, Yamandu Orsi of the Broad Front secured a victory over conservative Alvaro Delgado, garnering 49.81% of the vote. Orsi aims to foster national dialogue, attract investment without raising taxes, and enhance cooperation with Europe. His win reflects a global trend of incumbent parties losing ground.

Updated: 25-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 09:27 IST
Center-left opposition candidate Yamandu Orsi has emerged victorious in Uruguay's presidential election, according to official results on Sunday, with 99% of votes counted in what analysts expected to be a closely fought contest. Orsi, who was slightly favored in pre-election polls, clinched 49.81% against conservative Alvaro Delgado’s 45.90%.

Addressing his Broad Front supporters in Montevideo, Orsi expressed optimism about the country’s future, promising to foster national dialogue and uphold freedom, equality, and fraternity. The 57-year-old Canelones ex-mayor plans to avoid measures like hiking taxes that might deter businesses, instead focusing on attracting investment and engaging in international cooperation against issues like drug trafficking.

The international community, including the Organization of American States, has celebrated Orsi’s win. Both Delgado and current President Luis Lacalle Pou swiftly acknowledged the election results and pledged support for a smooth transition of power, highlighting Uruguay's moderate political climate.

