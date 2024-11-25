Left Menu

Modi Criticizes Opposition for Parliament Disruptions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of using disruptive tactics in Parliament for political gains. He emphasized that such strategies failed and that the public takes note, delivering justice in elections. Modi spoke on the Winter Session's opening day following BJP's electoral victories in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition, accusing them of resorting to hooliganism in Parliament for political gains. He argued that those often rejected by the electorate were attempting to control proceedings.

Speaking to reporters at the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi asserted that these disruptive tactics would not succeed. Instead, he believed that the public observed such actions closely and responded accordingly come election time.

Modi's comments follow the BJP's dominant victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and a third consecutive win in Haryana. While he called for peaceful debates in Parliament, he noted that some opposition members continued to ignore advice for smooth functioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

