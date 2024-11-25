Trump's Dialogue on Ukraine: A Path to Peace?

The Kremlin has voiced its observation on Monday regarding a notable difference in approaches towards Ukraine between President-elect Donald Trump's administration and that of President Joe Biden. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Trump’s camp is speaking of peace, while the sitting U.S. administration shows contrasting actions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has affirmed Moscow's openness to dialogue concerning Ukraine, suggesting a possibility for diplomatic engagement amid heightened tensions. This sentiment was reiterated by Peskov, showcasing Russia's readiness for discussions over the matter.

Meanwhile, Mike Waltz, Trump's nominee for national security adviser, expressed Trump's deep concern over the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In an interview with Fox News, Waltz emphasized that the war requires a responsible conclusion, urging steps toward de-escalation and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)