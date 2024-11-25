Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Controversial Court-Ordered Mosque Survey Sparks Violence

In the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, a court-ordered survey of a centuries-old mosque sparked deadly violence, leading All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to condemn the incident and call for a High Court investigation into alleged atrocities. He demanded the suspension of involved officers.

Owaisi argued that the court order was issued without considering mosque representatives, asserting that the subsequent survey went ahead without notice. He claimed surveyors raised incendiary slogans, citing videos in the public domain. Three Muslim individuals died during the survey, an occurrence Owaisi described as murder rather than merely firing.

In response to reports of an FIR against Sambhal MP, Owaisi accused authorities of acting as 'judge and jury.' Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak stated the survey was legally mandated and pledged a fair investigation into the violence, which killed four and injured many others.

Political reactions were swift, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi blaming the BJP for exacerbating communal tensions. He described government actions during the incident as biased. Meanwhile, police enforced entry restrictions into Sambhal to prevent further unrest, following stone-pelting on officials conducting the survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)