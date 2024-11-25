Political Tumult: Philippine President and VP in Deadly Feud

A public threat by Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assassinated has sparked a significant political dispute in the country. Duterte initially claimed the remarks were made out of concern for her safety, not as an actual threat.

The national police and military have increased security for the president, while the justice department said it would investigate Duterte's comments further. The incident has highlighted the deepening rift between the nation's top two leaders.

Duterte's threats come amid ongoing political tensions, fueled by differences over policy approaches, including China's territorial claims in the South China Sea. The vice president's accusations of incompetence and corruption against Marcos have only intensified the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)