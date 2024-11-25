Left Menu

Political Tumult: Philippine President and VP in Deadly Feud

The public threat by Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assassinated has spiraled into a criminal investigation. Duterte's remarks, initially reported as expressing concern for her safety, have intensified tensions between the country's top leaders and highlighted deep political divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A public threat by Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assassinated has sparked a significant political dispute in the country. Duterte initially claimed the remarks were made out of concern for her safety, not as an actual threat.

The national police and military have increased security for the president, while the justice department said it would investigate Duterte's comments further. The incident has highlighted the deepening rift between the nation's top two leaders.

Duterte's threats come amid ongoing political tensions, fueled by differences over policy approaches, including China's territorial claims in the South China Sea. The vice president's accusations of incompetence and corruption against Marcos have only intensified the situation.

