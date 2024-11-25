Left Menu

NDA's Grassroots Coordination Drive Ahead of Bihar Elections

The NDA in Bihar is set to launch a month-long campaign to improve grassroots coordination among coalition partners ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The initiative aims for a target of 225 seats, surpassing their 2010 record of 206. Leaders emphasize unity despite internal political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:23 IST
NDA's Grassroots Coordination Drive Ahead of Bihar Elections
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling NDA in Bihar is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections with a month-long grassroots coordination campaign, aimed at strengthening ties among coalition partners.

Announced at the JD(U) office, the campaign will begin in Bagaha on January 15 and aims to cover the entire state by February 25. Key state leaders will interact with party workers down to the Panchayat level.

Setting an ambitious target of 225 seats, the NDA aims to surpass its 2010 record of 206. Despite internal challenges, leaders stress unity, with guidance from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024