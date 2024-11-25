NDA's Grassroots Coordination Drive Ahead of Bihar Elections

The ruling NDA in Bihar is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections with a month-long grassroots coordination campaign, aimed at strengthening ties among coalition partners.

Announced at the JD(U) office, the campaign will begin in Bagaha on January 15 and aims to cover the entire state by February 25. Key state leaders will interact with party workers down to the Panchayat level.

Setting an ambitious target of 225 seats, the NDA aims to surpass its 2010 record of 206. Despite internal challenges, leaders stress unity, with guidance from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

