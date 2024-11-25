NDA's Grassroots Coordination Drive Ahead of Bihar Elections
The NDA in Bihar is set to launch a month-long campaign to improve grassroots coordination among coalition partners ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The initiative aims for a target of 225 seats, surpassing their 2010 record of 206. Leaders emphasize unity despite internal political tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The ruling NDA in Bihar is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections with a month-long grassroots coordination campaign, aimed at strengthening ties among coalition partners.
Announced at the JD(U) office, the campaign will begin in Bagaha on January 15 and aims to cover the entire state by February 25. Key state leaders will interact with party workers down to the Panchayat level.
Setting an ambitious target of 225 seats, the NDA aims to surpass its 2010 record of 206. Despite internal challenges, leaders stress unity, with guidance from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- NDA
- elections
- coordination
- coalition
- grassroots
- targets
- unity
- assembly
- JDU
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I promise to ensure stringent punishment for 'corrupt' leaders of JMM-led coalition: PM Modi at Bokaro rally.
Recruitment mafia created by JMM-led coalition will be sent to jails, those who played with future of youth won't be spared: Modi.
PM Modi Targets Corruption as BJP Eyes Jharkhand Win
Turkish Drone Strike Targets PKK Officials in Northern Iraq
JMM-led coalition looting sand, forest, water, even taking bribe to issue birth, death certificates: PM Modi at Gumla rally.