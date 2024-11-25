Pressing for Statehood: Congress' Push in Jammu & Kashmir

The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) initiated a demonstration at their office on Monday in a bid to demand the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, the protest took place at the party office situated on Maulana Azad Road, drawing numerous Congress leaders and workers.

Karra emphasized that Congress remains steadfast in its call for the return of rights stripped away in August 2019, urging the central government to fulfill its promise and heed the Supreme Court's directive.

