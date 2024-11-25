Left Menu

Pressing for Statehood: Congress' Push in Jammu & Kashmir

The Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest in Jammu and Kashmir, led by PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, demanding the restoration of statehood. The Congress aims to remind the central government about its unfulfilled promise of returning constitutional rights and acknowledges Supreme Court directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:04 IST
  • India

The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) initiated a demonstration at their office on Monday in a bid to demand the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, the protest took place at the party office situated on Maulana Azad Road, drawing numerous Congress leaders and workers.

Karra emphasized that Congress remains steadfast in its call for the return of rights stripped away in August 2019, urging the central government to fulfill its promise and heed the Supreme Court's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

