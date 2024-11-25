Lok Sabha Speaker Advocates Constructive Debate: A Call for Unity and Progress

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made a strong appeal on Monday for members of the lower House of Parliament to adhere to the highest standards of debate and dialogue, urging them to express dissent constructively. Speaking at the Business Advisory Committee meeting, Birla highlighted 75 years of the Constitution, reflecting on the founding fathers' commitment to high-quality debate in the constituent assembly.

As the nation prepares for Samvidhan Diwas celebrations, Birla invited members of various political factions to engage in meaningful dialogue, discouraging disruptions in the house as forms of protest. With Parliament set to meet again on Wednesday, after being adjourned due to an opposition-led stalemate earlier, Birla stressed the importance of constructive participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his traditional address before the parliamentary session, criticized opposition parties for allegedly trying to manipulate Parliament, suggesting that their past electoral failures motivated such actions. Modi affirmed that India's parliamentary discourse should exemplify commitment to democracy and the Constitution, urging a reflection on past sessions to enhance the relevance of debates moving forward.

The winter session of Parliament, which commenced on Monday, will consist of 19 sittings. With aspirations for this session to honor the Constitution's 75th anniversary and elevate India's international standing, both Speaker Birla and PM Modi echoed the call for united efforts, inviting members to participate with a renewed spirit.

