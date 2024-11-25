Left Menu

Pension Promises: AAP and BJP's Battle for the Elderly Vote in Delhi

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP announced extending pension benefits to 80,000 more seniors, while BJP promised universal pension coverage if elected. BJP criticised AAP's announcement as a political move. The upcoming election will determine AAP's third term or BJP's return after over two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political battle for Delhi's elderly vote heated up as AAP announced the expansion of pension benefits to 80,000 additional beneficiaries. BJP quickly countered with a universal pension promise, should they secure power in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The BJP was quick to dismiss AAP's announcement as a 'political sham,' accusing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of bypassing proper administrative channels. BJP's proposal promises pension coverage to 100 percent of Delhi's elderly population upon request.

The Delhi Assembly elections, anticipated in February 2025, are crucial for AAP, seeking a third term after a 2020 landslide victory. The BJP aims for a comeback, having been out of power in Delhi since 1998. The question of who offers the best pension package remains at the forefront of party campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

