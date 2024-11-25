Political Intrigue: Allegations and Laughter in Maharashtra
A tease by NCP leader Ajit Pawar about his nephew Rohit Pawar's narrow election victory margin has sparked allegations of a secret agreement by BJP's Ram Shinde. This exchange during a commemorative event in Maharashtra has put a spotlight on political strategies and coalition ethics.
- Country:
- India
An innocuous comment from NCP leader Ajit Pawar has stirred a political storm in Maharashtra. During a tribute event, Pawar teased his nephew Rohit over his thin victory margin in assembly polls, sparking allegations of a 'secret pact' by BJP leader Ram Shinde.
The joke made by Ajit Pawar suggested that his involvement in Rohit's campaign could have altered the outcome. This jest did not amuse Ram Shinde, who lost to Rohit by a sparse margin of 1,243 votes. Shinde alleged a clandestine deal between the Pawars across party lines.
The incident has raised questions about coalition ethics within the Mahayuti coalition and highlighted internal complexities. Nonetheless, the Pawar family's significant political legacy continues to exert its influence in Maharashtra's landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
