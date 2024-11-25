Stormy Sessions Ahead: Odisha Assembly Faces Political Tensions

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly is expected to be contentious as tensions build between the opposition BJD and Congress and the ruling BJP. All parties are preparing aggressive stances on various issues.

During a Monday meeting, Speaker Surama Padhy appealed for cooperation to ensure smooth proceedings of the House, scheduled until December 31. Padhy expressed optimism, noting that leaders had pledged their support.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the supplementary budget, amidst a backdrop of meetings among major parties. Majhi, alongside opposition figures like BJD's Pramila Mallik, set the stage for discussions on pressing issues, including law and order, food security crises, and economic concerns.

Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik and Congress leader Ram Chandra Kadam signaled their intent to address topics like unemployment and price hikes. The BJP, led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, prepared to counter with their agenda while highlighting government achievements.

In anticipation of the heated debates, Odisha police deployed significant security, with 30 platoons and 300 officers under DCP Bhubaneswar's supervision. The assembly session sees the BJP in the majority with 78 seats, amid a diverse political landscape that includes other parties and independents.

