Huddle Global 2024: Kerala's Startup Extravaganza

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Huddle Global 2024, a three-day event aimed at enhancing the state's startup ecosystem. The festival, featuring discussions, networking, and cutting-edge innovations, will host renowned speakers and focus on attracting investments, mentorship, and global collaborations.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, is poised to inaugurate Huddle Global 2024, considered the leading startup festival in India. Slated to take place at the Hotel Leela Raviz in Kovalam from November 28, the event is organized by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to nurture innovation and global partnerships within the state's flourishing startup community.

The sixth edition of the event will showcase pioneering technologies from Deep Tech and R&D startups, complemented by talks and networking sessions to lure investment, present mentorship opportunities, and display Kerala's progress in the startup sector. The conclave will feature distinguished speakers like Zoho Corporation's CEO Sridhar Vembu, historian William Dalrymple, ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath, and KSIDC's Managing Director S. Harikishore.

Roundtable discussions will delve into sectors such as agriculture, space defense, and Global Capability Centres (GCC), with Industries Minister P. Rajeeve leading the GCC conversation to attract investment in Kerala establishments. The inaugural day will include panel discussions with international dignitaries such as Erik af Hallstrom, Finland's Consul General; Jonas Brunschwig from Switzerland; Richard McCallum, CEO of the UK-India Business Council; Silai Zaki from Australia; and Jorge Loyola Castro, ProChile's Trade Commissioner to India.

Discussions on port-driven industrial clusters will consider Vizhinjam International Seaport's potential, featuring insights from Dr. Divya S. Iyer, Managing Director of the port; Pradeep Jayaraman, CEO of Adani Vizhinjam Port; and Anil Raj, Managing Director of Systrome Technologies. Sessions will include tech talks on green hydrogen, quantum technologies, and autonomous vehicles, highlighted by a segment on green hydrogen by Additional Chief Secretary K. R. Jyothilal and a discussion on graphene by Dr. Alex James of Digital University Kerala.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika emphasized the festival's role in fortifying Kerala's global ties, enabling startups to secure funds, expand operations, and forge international alliances. Chief Minister Vijayan, during the inauguration, will also meet startup founders to comprehend their challenges and requirements better.

