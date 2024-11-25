Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Congress Demands Cancellation of Controversial Adani Energy Deal

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Party has called for the annulment of the power purchase agreement with Adani Green Energy, citing massive financial burdens and alleged kickbacks received by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The deal, reportedly lacking due diligence, has sparked significant political and financial controversy.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Andhra Pradesh Congress Party has demanded the immediate scrapping of a contentious power purchase agreement with Adani Green Energy, a deal signed during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This call comes amidst allegations that the agreement will burden the state with Rs 1.50 lakh crore over the next 25 years.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila claimed that then-Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received bribes amounting to Rs 1,750 crores from Adani Group to ink the agreement. These allegations are reportedly backed by investigations and legal proceedings in the United States, emphasizing direct financial benefits to Reddy and his associates.

The Congress Party also highlighted the inflated costs associated with the agreement, noting that while Gujarat secured solar power at Rs 1.99 per unit from Adani, Andhra Pradesh agreed to pay Rs 2.49 per unit. Additional transmission charges further elevate the cost, underscoring procedural lapses and hasty approvals. The controversial sale of the state's equity in Gangavaram Port to Adani Group at an undervalued rate further fuels suspicions of corrupt practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

