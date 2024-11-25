Romania's Presidential Race: Pro-Western Future at Stake

A hard-right critic of NATO, Calin Georgescu, is facing centre-right opposition leader Elena Lasconi in Romania's upcoming presidential election run-off. Georgescu, 62, made headlines by securing 22.94% of votes in the first-round election, a result that unsettled the political landscape.

The outcome was unexpected as polls had predicted leftist Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu as the frontrunner. Despite the shock result, Ciolacu plans to maintain his role as prime minister until the parliamentary elections on Dec. 1. His centre-right coalition partner also failed to secure a spot in the run-off.

Georgescu's pro-Russia stance, as well as his controversial comments about NATO, have raised concerns about Romania's pro-Western stance. As Romania braces for the parliamentary elections, Georgescu's success highlights the country's growing political polarization.

(With inputs from agencies.)