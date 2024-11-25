Left Menu

Romania's Presidential Race: Pro-Western Future at Stake

In Romania, a hard-right critic of NATO, Calin Georgescu, is challenging centre-right Elena Lasconi in a presidential run-off. Georgescu's surprising first-round success has unsettled Romania's pro-Western trajectory, as both mainstream parties refrained from endorsing any candidate. The outcome could influence the Dec. 1 parliamentary election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A hard-right critic of NATO, Calin Georgescu, is facing centre-right opposition leader Elena Lasconi in Romania's upcoming presidential election run-off. Georgescu, 62, made headlines by securing 22.94% of votes in the first-round election, a result that unsettled the political landscape.

The outcome was unexpected as polls had predicted leftist Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu as the frontrunner. Despite the shock result, Ciolacu plans to maintain his role as prime minister until the parliamentary elections on Dec. 1. His centre-right coalition partner also failed to secure a spot in the run-off.

Georgescu's pro-Russia stance, as well as his controversial comments about NATO, have raised concerns about Romania's pro-Western stance. As Romania braces for the parliamentary elections, Georgescu's success highlights the country's growing political polarization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

