Europe Rallies for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Shift

European nations are bolstering their military support for Ukraine, as confirmed by Germany's Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, following talks with his British, French, Italian, and Polish counterparts. This comes in light of Donald Trump's anticipated return to the White House, raising concerns about reduced U.S. aid to Kyiv.

Pistorius emphasized the need for Ukraine to negotiate from a position of strength. The recent victory of Trump, known for his skepticism about U.S. support for Ukraine, has intensified pressure on Europe to play a more substantial role in arming Ukraine, should America, the leading donor, lessen its aid.

A new NATO-led mission in Wiesbaden set for January aims to coordinate Western military aid for Ukraine, named NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU). This is seen as a safeguard to protect the aid process against potential disruptions from Trump's anticipated policies.

