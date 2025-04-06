Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Launches IOS SAGAR at Karwar Naval Base

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Navy for its unwavering dedication to ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) during his visit to the Karwar naval base in Karnataka. On Sunday, Singh flagged off the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR, a crucial development in India's maritime engagement strategy, highlighting its commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

Singh's visit included the launch of several infrastructure projects valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore under the Indian Navy's Project 'Seabird'. These initiatives, marked by the inauguration of state-of-the-art facilities, underscore India's efforts to strengthen its naval capabilities and foster economic growth in the region. Singh emphasized that India's presence in the IOR enhances security not only for India but also for its friendly neighbors.

The IOS SAGAR mission, featuring the participation of naval personnel from India and nine other IOR nations, aligns with India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions (MAHASAGAR). This deployment signifies India's role as a preferred security partner and first responder in the region, reinforcing its strategic position on the global stage.

