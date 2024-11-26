Samajwadi Party Criticizes UP Administration Over Sambhal Violence

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh administration on Tuesday for its alleged role in recent violence in Sambhal, accusing officials of persistently harassing residents by filing false cases. Yadav expressed her concerns to ANI, highlighting that even an absent MP was wrongfully implicated in the incident.

Yadav further attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party, suggesting its members are resistant to governance by constitutional principles. She underscored the necessity of daily acknowledgment of Constitution Day values, citing recent election-related incidents to support her claims. In a symbolic move, Samajwadi Party members took the constitutional oath to emphasize their commitment.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Leader of the Opposition, Mata Prasad Pandey, announced a planned visit to the affected area had been postponed at the Direction of General of Police's request, promising a thorough investigation. RJD MP Manoj Jha questioned the handling of the Places of Worship Act amid the turmoil, while MP Akhilesh Yadav questioned celebrating Constitution Day amidst unrest in Sambhal.

The situation in Sambhal is reportedly stabilizing, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police Moradabad Range, Muniraj G, who assured that the market operations have resumed, and investigations are ongoing through video evidence to ensure only the guilty are punished.

The opposition in the state assembly continues to press the Yogi Adityanath government for accountability concerning the violence. The controversy stems from a survey on November 24, related to a legal dispute over the Shahi Jama Masjid, which some claim was originally a temple.

