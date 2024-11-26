Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Constitution Day Amid Sambhal Chaos

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the celebration of Constitution Day due to its timing amid the violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Yadav accuses the government of mishandling the situation and targeting opposition leaders with false accusations. The incident involved clashes over a mosque survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:14 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the celebration of Constitution Day, criticizing its timing following the tragic events in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that the government mishandled the situation and raised concerns about opposition leaders being unfairly targeted.

The violence in Sambhal erupted over a controversial survey near the Jama Masjid, claimed to be previously a temple site. The resulting chaos included gunfire, stone-pelting, and casualties, prompting Akhilesh Yadav to call for justice amidst alleged false accusations against his party members.

With the government imposing a curfew and internet ban, opposition access was restricted. SP leaders allege these actions were orchestrated to distract from election controversies, further accusing the BJP of leveraging the situation for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

