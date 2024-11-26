Kharge Challenges Modi with Call for Ballot Return

At the Constitution Day event in Talkatora Stadium, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a firm stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reluctance regarding a caste census. Kharge believes Modi fears it would spark widespread demands for equitable shares.

In his remarks, Kharge urged for ceasefire on divisive rhetoric, often tied to the ruling BJP at the Centre. He expressed concerns about unity in the country facing threats from hate propagation.

Kharge also critiqued the electronic voting machines, advocating for a return to the traditional ballot paper method. He suggested orchestrating a major campaign, drawing inspiration from the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, to support this electoral change.

(With inputs from agencies.)