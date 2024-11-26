Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Resigns: Maharashtra Awaits New Chief Minister

Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM, stirring uncertainty over his successor. Devendra Fadnavis, a frontrunner for the post, awaits confirmation as the ruling Mahayuti coalition, despite their assembly election success, grapples with leadership decisions. Differences persist among BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP coalition partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:50 IST
Eknath Shinde has resigned from his position as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, igniting further speculation about who will step into the role next. On Tuesday, Shinde submitted his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, with the outgoing assembly's term intensifying the urgency of the situation.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale indicated the BJP's decision to appoint Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM, pending formal confirmation. However, within the ruling Mahayuti coalition, players like Shiv Sena and NCP are vying for influence as disagreements persist over the leadership.

Despite differences, the coalition's performance in the elections was robust, securing 230 out of 288 seats. The process for the selection of the next leader and the distribution of ministerial portfolios reflects the coalition's broader challenges in maintaining unity and strategic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

