Unity Urged for Farmers Amid Waqf Property Controversy

The controversy surrounding the designation of lands as Waqf properties in Karnataka has taken a new turn, with Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji of the Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math calling for decisive action.

Speaking at a protest organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, the seer emphasized the need for unity in defending farmers against what he termed as 'injustice'. He controversially suggested the disenfranchisement of Muslims, citing Pakistan as a precedent.

The situation has escalated, prompting Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a revocation of notices issued to farmers and the nullification of unauthorized amendments in land records.

