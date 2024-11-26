Left Menu

Unity Urged for Farmers Amid Waqf Property Controversy

Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji urged collective action to protect farmers' lands in light of the Waqf properties row in Karnataka. He advocated for a law removing voting rights from Muslims, citing 'injustice'. Protests have erupted amid farmers' allegations of land marked as Waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:08 IST
  • India

The controversy surrounding the designation of lands as Waqf properties in Karnataka has taken a new turn, with Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji of the Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math calling for decisive action.

Speaking at a protest organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, the seer emphasized the need for unity in defending farmers against what he termed as 'injustice'. He controversially suggested the disenfranchisement of Muslims, citing Pakistan as a precedent.

The situation has escalated, prompting Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a revocation of notices issued to farmers and the nullification of unauthorized amendments in land records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

