Turkey’s Bold Step: Direct Talks Proposal with Kurdish Leader Ocalan

In a significant move towards resolving Turkey's long-standing conflict with Kurdish militants, Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, has put forward a proposal for direct dialogue. The target is Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), through the pro-Kurdish DEM Party.

Bahceli's call comes weeks after he suggested that Ocalan declare an end to the insurgency, with the potential of gaining his release. While Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan referred to this suggestion as a 'historic window of opportunity,' the administration has not yet committed to launching any official peace process.

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party, previously involved in peace negotiations a decade ago, has responded by seeking meetings with Ocalan. However, challenges remain as Turkey continues its crackdown on alleged PKK affiliates, detaining 231 individuals on suspicion of ties to the group.

