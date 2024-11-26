Constitution Day Confession: Siddaramaiah Hits Back at Critics

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed concerns on Tuesday about opposition to his leadership. Speaking on Indian Constitution Day at Ambedkar Bhavan, he credited the Constitution for enabling him to become chief minister twice.

In his speech, Siddaramaiah acknowledged some 'heartburns' over his second term, but asserted his position as long as he has public support. He emphasized, 'I will not be scared as you are with me.'

The chief minister also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing the organization of being against the Constitution. He warned against attempts to revive discriminatory practices represented by 'Manusmriti'.

