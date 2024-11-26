Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: Rumors and Realities

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has hinted at a potential Cabinet reshuffle. Some ministers have reportedly received messages about their terms. However, Shivakumar remained reticent on specifics. This news comes amid a demand from certain MLAs to be inducted into the Cabinet.

Amid swirling rumors of a potential Cabinet reshuffle, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has subtly hinted at the possibility of such changes in the near future. During a recent event, he disclosed that some ministers have received messages regarding their terms, fueling speculation.

While Shivakumar, who also presides as the state's Congress president, refrained from providing specific details, this nod towards reshuffle has led to a buzz in political circles. His comparison to the fixed term of panchayat chairmen indicates similar expectations from certain ministers.

The Deputy Chief Minister confirmed planning a visit to Delhi to meet with the party's high command, amid calls from eager MLAs hoping for a chance to join the Cabinet. The move underscores the potential shifts in the political landscape of Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

