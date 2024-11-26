Blinken Set to Testify on Contentious Afghanistan Withdrawal

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, is scheduled to testify publicly at the House of Representatives on December 11 about the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, amid long-standing tensions with the Republican-led committee.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul announced Blinken's participation in the hearing, which aims to investigate the withdrawal. The committee and the State Department have been in dispute over Blinken's appearances, with Republicans previously voting to hold Blinken in contempt of Congress for non-compliance with a subpoena.

The State Department argues it has provided significant information, with Blinken testifying 14 times and delivering numerous records and briefings. McCaul's report criticized President Biden's administration for the withdrawal's handling, intensifying political discourse ahead of a pivotal presidential election.

