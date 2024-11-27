Presidential Allegations: A Political Storm in Chile
Chile's President Gabriel Boric faces a preliminary investigation over a sexual harassment complaint, adding to challenges for his administration, which is already dealing with previous sexual abuse allegations. The complaint, dating back over a decade, further complicates his tenure amid slipping popularity and electoral setbacks.
In a developing situation troubling Chile's political landscape, President Gabriel Boric is under scrutiny following a sexual harassment complaint filed with authorities. The case signals a significant challenge for his left-wing administration.
The allegations emerged from events over ten years ago in Punta Arenas. Regional prosecutors in Magallanes confirmed the investigation as Boric, aged 38, denies all claims through his legal team, describing them as unfounded.
This unease compounds existing difficulties for Boric's government, grappling with previous scandals and low approval ratings. A backdrop of deteriorating public support adds complexity to their governance ahead of next year's elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
