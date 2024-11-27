Trump Transition Team Bypasses Traditional Agreements
Donald Trump's transition team has initiated formal processes with the White House after delays. The team is bypassing some traditional agreements, opting for its own ethics plan and private transition funding. These moves avoid government ethics pledges and raise concerns over potential operational hurdles.
Donald Trump's transition team has finally inked a formal memorandum with the White House, paving the way for the commencement of his transition to power, as reported by his incoming chief of staff on Tuesday.
There had been delays since Trump's election victory on November 5, prompting concerns over governmental continuity and potential conflicts of interest. The transition process now allows Trump's nominees to start their preparatory work, which includes the deployment of landing teams across various federal departments and agencies.
However, in a departure from tradition, Trump's team did not sign the typical agreements involving government ethics pledges. Instead, they have opted to use their own ethics plan and will fund the transition through private contributions, ensuring transparency by disclosing donors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- transition
- White House
- memorandum
- ethics
- government
- agreements
- federal
- nominees
- private funding
ALSO READ
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path
Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Major IAS Officer Reshuffle
Delhi Government Pushes for Permanent Bus Marshal Deployment
Kerala Government Suspends Two IAS Officers for Disciplinary Breaches
Kerala Government Suspends Two IAS Officers for Indiscipline