Trump Transition Team Bypasses Traditional Agreements

Donald Trump's transition team has finally inked a formal memorandum with the White House, paving the way for the commencement of his transition to power, as reported by his incoming chief of staff on Tuesday.

There had been delays since Trump's election victory on November 5, prompting concerns over governmental continuity and potential conflicts of interest. The transition process now allows Trump's nominees to start their preparatory work, which includes the deployment of landing teams across various federal departments and agencies.

However, in a departure from tradition, Trump's team did not sign the typical agreements involving government ethics pledges. Instead, they have opted to use their own ethics plan and will fund the transition through private contributions, ensuring transparency by disclosing donors.

(With inputs from agencies.)