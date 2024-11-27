Kerala BJP Chief's Showdown with Media Over By-Election Setback

Kerala BJP President K Surendran has expressed strong disapproval of media reports he deemed distorted, concerning the party's recent loss in the Palakkad assembly by-election.

Speaking assertively to reporters, Surendran warned against attempts to damage the party's reputation, indicating that such efforts would not be tolerated.

The party's defeat, attributed to internal discord, saw Congress's Rahul Mamkoottathil secure victory. Additionally, Surendran pledged support for a CBI investigation into former official K Naveen Babu's suspicious death.

(With inputs from agencies.)