Kerala BJP Chief's Showdown with Media Over By-Election Setback
Kerala BJP President K Surendran criticized media reports on the party's Palakkad by-election loss, threatening actions against those tarnishing the party's image. Amidst claims of internal disputes contributing to the defeat, he assured support for the family of deceased official K Naveen Babu seeking a CBI probe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:42 IST
Kerala BJP President K Surendran has expressed strong disapproval of media reports he deemed distorted, concerning the party's recent loss in the Palakkad assembly by-election.
Speaking assertively to reporters, Surendran warned against attempts to damage the party's reputation, indicating that such efforts would not be tolerated.
The party's defeat, attributed to internal discord, saw Congress's Rahul Mamkoottathil secure victory. Additionally, Surendran pledged support for a CBI investigation into former official K Naveen Babu's suspicious death.
