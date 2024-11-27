Left Menu

Kerala BJP Chief's Showdown with Media Over By-Election Setback

Kerala BJP President K Surendran criticized media reports on the party's Palakkad by-election loss, threatening actions against those tarnishing the party's image. Amidst claims of internal disputes contributing to the defeat, he assured support for the family of deceased official K Naveen Babu seeking a CBI probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:42 IST
Kerala BJP Chief's Showdown with Media Over By-Election Setback
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala BJP President K Surendran has expressed strong disapproval of media reports he deemed distorted, concerning the party's recent loss in the Palakkad assembly by-election.

Speaking assertively to reporters, Surendran warned against attempts to damage the party's reputation, indicating that such efforts would not be tolerated.

The party's defeat, attributed to internal discord, saw Congress's Rahul Mamkoottathil secure victory. Additionally, Surendran pledged support for a CBI investigation into former official K Naveen Babu's suspicious death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024