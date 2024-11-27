Ethics Pledges: A Trump-Biden Transition Comparison

The transition team of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump finalized an agreement with President Joe Biden's administration to collaborate and share documents, concluding weeks of delays. This development marks a pivotal moment in the transition of power.

Alongside this agreement, the Trump team also publicized an ethics pledge on the General Services Administration's website. While reminiscent of standard presidential ethics pledges signed by other candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris, the Trump pledge shows distinct differences according to ethics experts.

Among the key distinctions, Trump's pledge lacks specific guidelines on stock purchases and omits whistleblower policies present in Harris's pledge. The Trump agreement prohibits registered lobbyists on the transition team without the general counsel's pre-approval, a deviation from the Harris agreement's more lenient approach under restrictions.

