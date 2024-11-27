Ethics Pledges: A Trump-Biden Transition Comparison
Donald Trump's transition team signed a coordination agreement with Joe Biden's administration. Both teams posted ethics pledges, with notable differences in stock purchase guidelines, lobbying restrictions, conflict of interest rules, and whistleblower policies.
The transition team of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump finalized an agreement with President Joe Biden's administration to collaborate and share documents, concluding weeks of delays. This development marks a pivotal moment in the transition of power.
Alongside this agreement, the Trump team also publicized an ethics pledge on the General Services Administration's website. While reminiscent of standard presidential ethics pledges signed by other candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris, the Trump pledge shows distinct differences according to ethics experts.
Among the key distinctions, Trump's pledge lacks specific guidelines on stock purchases and omits whistleblower policies present in Harris's pledge. The Trump agreement prohibits registered lobbyists on the transition team without the general counsel's pre-approval, a deviation from the Harris agreement's more lenient approach under restrictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ethics
- pledge
- Trump
- Biden
- transition
- lobbying
- conflict of interest
- whistleblower
- coordination
- assets
ALSO READ
Dollar Dominance and Bitcoin Surge: A Market in Transition
Dollar Dominance and Crypto Surge Amid Trump Transition
Clash of Climate Perspectives at COP29: Green Transition vs. Fossil Fuel Realities
Pause in Trump's Case Amid Presidential Transition
EIB and ORLEN Group Sign PLN 900M Loan to Boost Poland’s Energy Transition