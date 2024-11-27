Left Menu

Ethics Pledges: A Trump-Biden Transition Comparison

Donald Trump's transition team signed a coordination agreement with Joe Biden's administration. Both teams posted ethics pledges, with notable differences in stock purchase guidelines, lobbying restrictions, conflict of interest rules, and whistleblower policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:30 IST
The transition team of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump finalized an agreement with President Joe Biden's administration to collaborate and share documents, concluding weeks of delays. This development marks a pivotal moment in the transition of power.

Alongside this agreement, the Trump team also publicized an ethics pledge on the General Services Administration's website. While reminiscent of standard presidential ethics pledges signed by other candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris, the Trump pledge shows distinct differences according to ethics experts.

Among the key distinctions, Trump's pledge lacks specific guidelines on stock purchases and omits whistleblower policies present in Harris's pledge. The Trump agreement prohibits registered lobbyists on the transition team without the general counsel's pre-approval, a deviation from the Harris agreement's more lenient approach under restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

