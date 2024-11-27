Left Menu

Gahlot's Political Shift: Delhi Assembly Dynamics Change

Kailash Gahlot, former AAP leader, resigned from the Delhi Legislative Assembly to join BJP, citing a shift in AAP's values. His move precedes the upcoming Delhi elections, where AAP has announced its candidate list. Gahlot's position change highlights shifting political alliances in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:48 IST
BJP leader Kailash Gahlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kailash Gahlot, a former leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), officially resigned from the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. This follows his decision to leave AAP and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gahlot's resignation was handed to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

In his resignation letter, Gahlot explained his departure, citing a shift in AAP's moral and ethical values. He had previously resigned as a minister in Delhi's government and as a primary member of AAP on November 17, deciding it was difficult to continue amid the perceived changes within the party. After his departure, Gahlot joined BJP.

Gahlot was promptly appointed to the Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee by Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva. His switch to BJP comes as both parties gear up for the Delhi Assembly elections slated for early next year. Gahlot met with Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda to strategize for the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

