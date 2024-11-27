Congress Demands CBI Probe into ADM Naveen Babu's Mysterious Death

The Congress party intensified its demand for a CBI probe into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu, describing the death as shrouded in mystery. Alleging that the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF government is protecting those responsible, the party seeks an in-depth investigation by a central agency.

The demand follows a petition by Babu's widow in the Kerala High Court, which calls for the transfer of the current investigation to the CBI. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan stated that the petition supports allegations previously raised by the Congress-led UDF, accusing the state government of siding with perpetrators instead of victims.

Satheesan pointed out flaws in the ongoing investigation, claiming it attempts to falsely portray Babu as corrupt to protect suspects. He emphasized the necessity of probing the roles of various officials, including the Kannur district Collector, and urged the government to cease attempts to shield potential culprits.

