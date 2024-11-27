Left Menu

Slovak PM to Attend WWII Commemorations in Moscow Amid Controversy

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accepted an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend World War II commemorations in Moscow in May 2025. This move comes as Fico aims to improve relations with Russia while his government has criticized the European Union's response to the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:48 IST
Slovak PM to Attend WWII Commemorations in Moscow Amid Controversy
Robert Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed on Wednesday his plans to attend World War II commemorative events in Moscow next May following a formal invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Fico's administration has been working on strengthening ties with Russia even after its controversial military actions in Ukraine.

Fico announced his decision to accept the invitation via Facebook, stating the significance of participating in the official celebrations of the victory over fascism scheduled for May 9, 2025, in Moscow. Fico's decision aligns with his previous comments about wanting to attend such historical events in Moscow.

On the same day, the Slovak government disclosed that Fico had a phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, primarily discussing the war in Ukraine, which borders Slovakia. Fico has faced criticism at home for his approach to Ukraine, especially after halting military support last year, contrasting with the European Union's strategy to apply pressure on Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024