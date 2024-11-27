Slovak PM to Attend WWII Commemorations in Moscow Amid Controversy
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accepted an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend World War II commemorations in Moscow in May 2025. This move comes as Fico aims to improve relations with Russia while his government has criticized the European Union's response to the Ukraine conflict.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed on Wednesday his plans to attend World War II commemorative events in Moscow next May following a formal invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Fico's administration has been working on strengthening ties with Russia even after its controversial military actions in Ukraine.
Fico announced his decision to accept the invitation via Facebook, stating the significance of participating in the official celebrations of the victory over fascism scheduled for May 9, 2025, in Moscow. Fico's decision aligns with his previous comments about wanting to attend such historical events in Moscow.
On the same day, the Slovak government disclosed that Fico had a phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, primarily discussing the war in Ukraine, which borders Slovakia. Fico has faced criticism at home for his approach to Ukraine, especially after halting military support last year, contrasting with the European Union's strategy to apply pressure on Moscow.
