Shiv Sena Thanks Amit Shah After Maharashtra Election Triumph

Shiv Sena MPs gathered in the capital on Wednesday to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This meeting came just days after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a major victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Among the delegation were prominent figures including Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Sandipan Bhumare, and Dhairyasheel Mane. The MPs expressed their gratitude to Shah for his extensive campaign efforts across the state, which were instrumental in their electoral success.

The political future in Maharashtra now centers on leadership roles, with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis poised as a frontrunner for chief minister, while the Shiv Sena and NCP are slated for deputy positions. Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has vowed to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction regarding his successor.

