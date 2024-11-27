Left Menu

Shiv Sena Thanks Amit Shah After Maharashtra Election Triumph

Shiv Sena MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to thank him for his role in the BJP-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The coalition secured 235 seats, and discussions about key positions, including the chief minister's post, are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MPs gathered in the capital on Wednesday to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This meeting came just days after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a major victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Among the delegation were prominent figures including Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Sandipan Bhumare, and Dhairyasheel Mane. The MPs expressed their gratitude to Shah for his extensive campaign efforts across the state, which were instrumental in their electoral success.

The political future in Maharashtra now centers on leadership roles, with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis poised as a frontrunner for chief minister, while the Shiv Sena and NCP are slated for deputy positions. Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has vowed to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction regarding his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

