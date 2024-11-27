Egypt and Qatar Forge New Real Estate Partnership
Egypt and Qatar are set to collaborate on a significant real estate investment project on Egypt's North Coast, according to Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. This cooperation marks a new stage in partnership between the two nations, as affirmed by a cabinet statement.
In a development poised to reshape the real estate landscape, Egypt and Qatar have announced a pivotal partnership for a major investment project on Egypt's North Coast. This initiative was confirmed by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.
The project, described as 'very important', will see both nations work closely to capitalize on the North Coast's potential, signaling a new era of cooperation.
Details of the venture were revealed in a statement released by the cabinet on Wednesday, highlighting the commitment to fostering significant economic ties through real estate investment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
