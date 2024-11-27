Antony Blinken Applauds Pope Francis on LGBTQI Stance

Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, lauded Pope Francis for his efforts toward LGBTQI issues during a meeting at the Vatican. This comes as the Pope has shown a progressive stance, despite facing backlash for his remarks in the past.

Originally noted for his inclusive statement in 2013, Pope Francis allowed priests to bless same-sex couples last year, causing a stir among conservatives. Nonetheless, he has been criticized recently for allegedly using a homophobic slur, prompting an apology from his office.

In further discussions, Blinken addressed with Vatican officials the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, effects of Russia's war on Ukraine, and condemned political repression in Nicaragua and Venezuela. His visit followed a G7 meeting reinforcing support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)