Romania Moves to Suspend TikTok Amid Election Probe

Romania's deputy telecom regulator is set to initiate the suspension of TikTok within the country, highlighting concerns over its role in the initial round of the presidential election. The move, beginning Thursday, is part of a larger investigation into possible electoral manipulation.

Pavel Popescu, as reported by profit.ro, is urging the suspension of TikTok in Romania starting November 28. This decision follows allegations of electoral process manipulation linked to the platform, raising political and public scrutiny.

The initiative to halt TikTok underscores the growing apprehension around social media's influence on democratic processes, as Romania seeks to preserve electoral integrity amid ongoing investigations.

