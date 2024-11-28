Left Menu

Trump Appoints Kellogg as Special Envoy for Ukraine Conflict

Donald Trump has appointed retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as a special envoy for the conflict in Ukraine. Kellogg, who previously served in Trump's administration, has proposed a plan to end the war by freezing battle lines and urging both parties to negotiate. The proposal faces potential challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 00:19 IST
Donald Trump has selected retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to an announcement made by Trump on Truth Social. Kellogg, who held senior positions during Trump's first administration, is expected to play a critical role in resolving the crisis.

Kellogg's approach involves maintaining current battlefront positions and compelling Kyiv and Moscow to enter peace talks, a strategy that could face resistance due to its implications for Ukrainian sovereignty. Sources indicated Trump's motivation to rapidly conclude the conflict stems from electoral promises, though specifics of the plan remain largely undisclosed.

Further complicating matters, Republicans in the House may not support increased aid to Ukraine, an essential part of Kellogg's strategy. The proposal also suggests temporary suspension of Ukraine's NATO ambitions, aligning with Russia's interests, an aspect unlikely to sit well with Ukrainian leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

